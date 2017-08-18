Citing Trump remarks, entire president's arts council quits

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2012 file photo, Actor Kal Penn addresses the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. Penn, artist Chuck Close and virtually the entire membership of the President’s Committee On the Arts and Humanities have announced their resignation. In a letter released this week, Aug. 18, 2017, 17 committee members cited the “false equivalence” of President Donald Trump’s comments about last weekend’s “Unite the Right” gathering in Charlottesville, Va. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo