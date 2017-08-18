Guam church officials oppose charged singer's school concert

The leadership at Guam's Roman Catholic Church is not happy that one of its schools is continuing plans to sponsor a concert by singer Yvonne Elliman-Alexander, who was recently arrested on the U.S. territory and charged with illegal drug possession.
The Pacific Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2xaXZG2 ) the Archdiocese of Agana stated on Friday it regrets that the Mount Carmel Alumni Foundation has chosen to continue Elliman-Alexander's concert. The archdiocese states "a performer who had just been arrested for possession of drugs should not participate in an event sponsored by a Catholic school."
Elliman-Alexander and her husband Allen Alexander were arrested Tuesday upon their arrival to the Guam airport.
Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency dogs sniffed out methamphetamine and marijuana as the two arrived on the island for the benefit concert.
