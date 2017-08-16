Tommy Hawkins, 1st black basketball star at Notre Dame, dies

FILE - In this April 22, 1968 file photo, Tommy Hawkins of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots over Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics in the fourth period of their NBA basketball game at Boston Garden. Tommy Hawkins, the first black athlete to earn All-America honors in basketball at Notre Dame and who played for the Los Angeles Lakers during a 10-year NBA career, has died, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. He was 80. File AP Photo