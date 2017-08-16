SeaWorld veterinarians euthanize orca that had lung disease

This undated photo provided by SeaWorld shows Kasatka, one of the entertainment company's last killer whales to come from the wild, in its compound at the marine park in San Diego. Kasatka was euthanized Tuesday evening, Aug. 15, 2017, "surrounded by members of her pod, as well as the veterinarians and caretakers who loved her," after battling lung disease for years, the company said in a statement. She was estimated to be 42 years old. SeaWorld via AP)