In this photo taken on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, Taiwanese actress Rainie Yang poses during an interview with The Associated Press in Taipei, Taiwan. Yang stars in "The Tag Along 2," a sequel to the 2015 hit that's loosely based on a ghostly urban legend in Taiwan about a little girl that appears in the footage of a family's hiking trip.
Celebrities

Rainie Yang stars in Taiwanese horror sequel 'Tag Along 2'

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 4:14 AM

TAIPEI, Taiwan

Taiwanese singer and actress Rainie Yang stars in "The Tag Along 2," a sequel to the 2015 hit that's loosely based on a ghostly urban legend in Taiwan about a little girl who appears in the footage of a family's hiking trip.

The only problem was, she wasn't part of the family and no one seemed to recall seeing a young girl on the mountain that day. Some believed that she was roaming the mountains looking for her next victim.

In the sequel, Yang plays a social worker whose daughter goes missing in the mountains. She joins the search and rescue team and while looking for her lost daughter gets haunted by the little girl in red.

