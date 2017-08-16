Calvin Harris to perform at Rihanna's Diamond Ball charity

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Rihanna arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Calvin Harris, who wrote and produced Rihanna’s hit “We Found Love,” is set to perform at the singer’s charity event on Sept. 14, 2017. Rihanna said Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, that the Scottish DJ-producer will join fellow performer Kendrick Lamar and host Dave Chappelle for her third Diamond Ball. Photo by Jordan Strauss