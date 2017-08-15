Celebrities

Jordin Sparks, Thomas Rhett to serve as Miss America judges

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 8:50 AM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

The Miss America pageant has announced that former "American Idol" Jordin Sparks and country music star Thomas Rhett will be among this year's celebrity judges.

They will help judge the competition in Atlantic City on Sept. 10.

The pageant also on Tuesday announced actress and model Molly Sims and People magazine editor Jess Cagle as celebrity judges.

Rhett's new album, "Life Changes," will be released a couple of days before the competition.

Chris Harrison, from ABC's "The Bachelor," and ESPN's Sage Steel will return as co-hosts.

