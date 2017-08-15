Susan Sarandon to receive upstate NY film festival award

Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon will receive the Maverick Award at an annual film festival held in New York's Hudson Valley.
Organizers of the Woodstock Film Festival say the star of such films as "Thelma and Louise" and "Bull Durham" will receive the award during the 18th annual event being held Oct. 11-15.
The 70-year-old Sarandon will receive the honor Oct. 14 during a ceremony at Backstage Studio Productions in Kingston, one of the host communities of the festival along with nearby Woodstock, Rhinebeck, Rosendale, Kingston and Saugerties (SAW'-ger-teez).
Previous recipients include actor Steve Buscemi and the late director Jonathan Demme.
During the festival, Sarandon will screen "Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story," for which she served as executive producer.
Sarandon won the Oscar in 1996 for best actress for her role in "Dead Man Walking."
