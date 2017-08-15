FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, David Crosby attends the Maltin Modern Master Award ceremony at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif. Crosby tweeted on Aug. 14, 2017, that fellow rocker Ted Nugent has been kept out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because he’s not good enough.
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, David Crosby attends the Maltin Modern Master Award ceremony at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif. Crosby tweeted on Aug. 14, 2017, that fellow rocker Ted Nugent has been kept out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because he’s not good enough. Photo by Richard Shotwell
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, David Crosby attends the Maltin Modern Master Award ceremony at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif. Crosby tweeted on Aug. 14, 2017, that fellow rocker Ted Nugent has been kept out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because he’s not good enough. Photo by Richard Shotwell

Celebrities

Crosby: Talent, not politics, behind Nugent's Rock Hall snub

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 7:16 AM

David Crosby says fellow rocker Ted Nugent has been kept out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because he's not good enough, not because of his politics.

Crosby responded to a fan's question about whether political correctness kept Nugent out of the Hall by saying that Nugent "just isn't good enough." He also used an expletive to describe the "Cat Scratch Fever" singer.

Nugent told Albany, New York, radio station WQBK-FM last week he hasn't been inducted into the Cleveland-based Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because of his support for gun rights and his membership on the National Rifle Association's board of directors.

Crosby has been inducted into the Hall twice for his membership in The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man surrenders after standoff at mini-market in west Modesto

Man surrenders after standoff at mini-market in west Modesto 0:48

Man surrenders after standoff at mini-market in west Modesto
Standoff at west Modesto mini-market 0:45

Standoff at west Modesto mini-market
How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:06

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse

View More Video