In this March 18, 2014, file photo, Erika Harold, Republican primary candidate for the 13th Congressional District of Illinois, talks to supporters in Champaign, Ill. Harold, a lawyer who is a former Miss America, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, announced plans for a Republican bid to challenge four-term Democratic Attorney General Lisa Madigan in 2018.
In this March 18, 2014, file photo, Erika Harold, Republican primary candidate for the 13th Congressional District of Illinois, talks to supporters in Champaign, Ill. Harold, a lawyer who is a former Miss America, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, announced plans for a Republican bid to challenge four-term Democratic Attorney General Lisa Madigan in 2018. The News-Gazette via AP John Dixon
In this March 18, 2014, file photo, Erika Harold, Republican primary candidate for the 13th Congressional District of Illinois, talks to supporters in Champaign, Ill. Harold, a lawyer who is a former Miss America, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, announced plans for a Republican bid to challenge four-term Democratic Attorney General Lisa Madigan in 2018. The News-Gazette via AP John Dixon

Celebrities

Former Miss America running for Illinois attorney general

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 10:21 AM

URBANA, Ill.

A lawyer and former Miss America is running for Illinois attorney general.

Republican Erika Harold of Urbana announced on Tuesday a challenge to four-term Democratic Attorney General Lisa Madigan in 2018.

Harold is an attorney with the Meyer Capel law firm. The 37-year-old says in a statement that career politicians have "made it a nightmare for too many families in our state" and that Illinois needs a government that "works for them, not the powerful."

The 51-year-old Madigan has a reputation as a sound administrator and popular vote-getter. She won her first term by just 115,000 votes, but has since won with at least 60 percent of the vote.

Harold serves on two Illinois Supreme Court committees. She was the 2003 Miss America. In 2014, she lost a Republican primary for a U.S. House seat.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Assailant beats down a Motel 6 staff member

Assailant beats down a Motel 6 staff member 0:29

Assailant beats down a Motel 6 staff member
Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 0:24

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina
Man surrenders after standoff at mini-market in west Modesto 0:48

Man surrenders after standoff at mini-market in west Modesto

View More Video