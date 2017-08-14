Tyson's solar eclipse tip: Don't video it, experience it

FILE - In this March 21, 2017 file photo, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson presents a lecture at the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend, Ind. Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphone and take in the phenomenon yourself. Tyson told an audience to "Experience this one emotionally, psychologically, physically," at New York's American Museum of Natural History on Monday Aug. 14, 2017. The Aug. 21 event will be the first total solar eclipse in 99 years to cross a coast-to-coast swath of the United States. South Bend Tribune via AP, File Michael Caterina