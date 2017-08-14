Van Gogh 'Sunflowers' reunited online

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 24, 2014 file photo, twins Edgar, left, and Gabriel, aged 10, arrange themselves to pose for photographers beside two versions of Dutch-born painter Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers", the left one from 1888 and the right one from 1889, during a photocall at the National Portrait Gallery in London. Five versions of a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece are being reunited for the first time in a “virtual exhibition.” On Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, they will all be streamed to a global audience in a Facebook Live broadcast. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo