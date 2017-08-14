FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 24, 2014 file photo, twins Edgar, left, and Gabriel, aged 10, arrange themselves to pose for photographers beside two versions of Dutch-born painter Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers", the left one from 1888 and the right one from 1889, during a photocall at the National Portrait Gallery in London. Five versions of a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece are being reunited for the first time in a “virtual exhibition.” On Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, they will all be streamed to a global audience in a Facebook Live broadcast.
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 24, 2014 file photo, twins Edgar, left, and Gabriel, aged 10, arrange themselves to pose for photographers beside two versions of Dutch-born painter Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers", the left one from 1888 and the right one from 1889, during a photocall at the National Portrait Gallery in London. Five versions of a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece are being reunited for the first time in a “virtual exhibition.” On Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, they will all be streamed to a global audience in a Facebook Live broadcast. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 24, 2014 file photo, twins Edgar, left, and Gabriel, aged 10, arrange themselves to pose for photographers beside two versions of Dutch-born painter Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers", the left one from 1888 and the right one from 1889, during a photocall at the National Portrait Gallery in London. Five versions of a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece are being reunited for the first time in a “virtual exhibition.” On Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, they will all be streamed to a global audience in a Facebook Live broadcast. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo

Celebrities

Van Gogh 'Sunflowers' reunited online

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 7:22 AM

LONDON

Five versions of a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece are being reunited for the first time in a "virtual exhibition."

Van Gogh painted his "Sunflowers" series in the south of France in 1888 and 1889. Five versions of work reside in five different museums on three continents.

On Monday they will all be streamed to a global audience in a Facebook Live broadcast.

The broadcast will begin in London's National Gallery at 1650GMT (12:50 p.m. EDT). Then it heads to Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum, the Neue Pinakothek in Munich, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Tokyo's Seiji Togo Memorial Museum of Art.

A curator from each museum will describe what makes their version unique.

Last week, the museums launched a virtual-reality experience that shows viewers all five "Sunflowers" in one room.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hundreds march through streets of Sacramento in unity rally

Hundreds march through streets of Sacramento in unity rally 3:29

Hundreds march through streets of Sacramento in unity rally
Why the Blessing of the Grapes is so important in the Armenian Church 0:43

Why the Blessing of the Grapes is so important in the Armenian Church
Merced residents rally against racism, white supremacists 0:57

Merced residents rally against racism, white supremacists

View More Video