This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Chris Pine, left, and Gal Gadot in a scene from, "Wonder Woman." The film, directed by Patty Jenkins, opens June 2.
In a weak summer at the box office, bright spots abound

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

August 13, 2017 11:11 PM

NEW YORK

Movie ticket sales in North America are running 12.4 percent — or roughly $500 million — behind last summer box office, making this one of lowest-grossing summers in years.

The downturn comes at a critical juncture for Hollywood, with constantly swirling fears about the impact of streaming and television. AMC, the largest theater chain in the United States, saw its stock price tank recently partly because of slow sales.

Yet much of the story at the multiplex this summer has been positive. Most of the movies that won strong reviews also performed well at the box office — films like "Wonder Woman," ''Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Girls Trip."

All but three of the No.1 films this summer were certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, including this past weekend's top film, "Annabelle: Creation."

