Celebrities

Long shot Puig the horse finishes 2nd in debut at Del Mar

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 8:09 PM

DEL MAR, Calif.

Long shot Puig finished second in his career debut at Del Mar, with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig supporting the horse on Twitter.

Puig lost by 3 1/4 lengths in the $60,000 fifth race on Sunday at the seaside track north of San Diego. He paid $17.80 and $9.60 at 32-1 odds under jockey Santiago Gonzalez.

The Kentucky-bred colt earned $12,000 in the 6 1/2-furlong race. He is trained by Scott Hansen and owned by Gary Broad.

Puig of the Dodgers re-tweeted a photo of the horse leaving the paddock before the race.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why the Blessing of the Grapes is so important in the Armenian Church

Why the Blessing of the Grapes is so important in the Armenian Church 0:43

Why the Blessing of the Grapes is so important in the Armenian Church
Firefighters describe difference between life and death on the river 1:30

Firefighters describe difference between life and death on the river
Checking In With Tenant At Condemned Building 0:30

Checking In With Tenant At Condemned Building

View More Video