Decades since his death, Elvis is The King for impersonators

In this Aug. 10, 2017, photo, Douglas Masuda, Elvis of Japan performs on stage in Manila, Philippines, for the "Elvis Tribute Night: Young Once v.s. Young Ones" event. Elvis Presley, crowned as the "King of Rock and Roll," will be celebrating his 40th death anniversary this year. To pay tribute to the legend, the Elvis Presley Friendship Club, Philippines International has organized a special event that brings together both veteran and up-and-coming Elvis Tribute Artists. Cecilia Forbes AP Photo