Bromberg among headliners of Porcupine Mountains Music fest

Guitar, fiddle and mandolin virtuoso David Bromberg is among the headliners of a music festival this month in the wilds of far northern Michigan.
The David Bromberg Quintet performs Aug. 26 — the second day of the three-day Porcupine Mountains Music Festival . The 13th annual festival is held at the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park's ski hill in the western Upper Peninsula.
The festival also includes a Q&A session with Bromberg, who has worked with Bob Dylan, George Harrison and Jerry Garcia.
Other headliners are The Steel Wheels and Laney Jones and the Spirits.
Tickets are $90 for a three-day pass and $35 for a single-day pass, with lower rates for children, teens and seniors.
Michigan's largest state park encompasses 60,000 heavily forested acres in Ontonagon and Gogebic counties.
