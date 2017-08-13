Kidnapped model recounts ordeal, says she was 'terrified'

In this image made from video taken on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, model Chloe Ayling speaks with the media outside of her house in Surrey, England. The lawyer for British model Chloe Ayling says police are holding a suspect in her kidnapping. The 20-year-old says she was lured to Italy with the promise of a photo shoot, then drugged and kidnapped by a man who advertised her as a sex slave on the criminal "dark web." Ayling says her captor released her at the British consulate in Milan. Her lawyer acknowledges that aspects of the case seem bizarre. RAI via AP)