Fans crowd the display floor at Boston Comic Con, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Boston. The convention is being held at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center through Sunday.
Fans crowd the display floor at Boston Comic Con, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Boston. The convention is being held at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center through Sunday. Michael Dwyer AP Photo
Fans crowd the display floor at Boston Comic Con, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Boston. The convention is being held at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center through Sunday. Michael Dwyer AP Photo

Celebrities

Stan Lee to make appearance at Boston Comic Con

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 8:04 AM

BOSTON

Comic creator Stan Lee will make the rounds at this weekend's Boston Comic Con.

Lee's Super Heroes propelled Marvel Comics to a leading position in the comic industry.

More than 60 comic artists are expected to attend the show at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. They include John Romita Jr. of "Suicide Squad," David Finch of "Batman," and Mike Zeck of "The Punisher."

Artist Drew Struzan also will be at the show. Struzan created more than 150 movie posters, including "Indiana Jones," ''Back to the Future" and the "Star Wars" series.

The three-day show ends Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Modesto tenants squeezed as rents soar

Modesto tenants squeezed as rents soar 1:27

Modesto tenants squeezed as rents soar
By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Defense attorney claims tire blowout may have caused crash, not DUI, social media 1:45

Defense attorney claims tire blowout may have caused crash, not DUI, social media

View More Video