Presley's friends feel love, pain, 40 years after his death

FILE- This Aug. 15, 2010 file photo shows Melanie Curry as she lights candles at an Elvis Presley display she made with Judd Cannon, left, on Elvis Presley Boulevard in front of Graceland, Presley's Memphis, Tenn. home. Friends and fans of late singer and actor Elvis Presley are descending on Memphis, Tennessee, for Elvis Week, the annual celebration of his life and career. It coincides with the 40th anniversary of the passing of Presley, who died on Aug. 16, 1977. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo