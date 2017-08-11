Celebrities

'Jersey Shore' cast returns to TV for a reunion

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 11:41 AM

NEW YORK

They're back.

The cast members of the popular MTV series "Jersey Shore" are returning to TV for "Road Trip Reunion: Return To the Jersey Shore." The show will air on Aug. 20 on E!.

It's the first time Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "Jwoww" Farley, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio will be together.

But don't expect to see the self-proclaimed "guidos" and "guidettes" to be living their "gym, tan, laundry" lifestyle like they did from 2009 to 2012 in Seaside Heights. The town rejected a filming permit.

They were seen taping in Point Pleasant Beach and Asbury Park.

Odds are Polizzi and Farley will be sharing baby pictures with the other cast members.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch man rob Bottle-n-Cork liquor store in Modesto

Watch man rob Bottle-n-Cork liquor store in Modesto 1:36

Watch man rob Bottle-n-Cork liquor store in Modesto
Water main break floods central Modesto neighborhood 1:26

Water main break floods central Modesto neighborhood
Watch robots move packages at Amazon's Sacramento facility 1:10

Watch robots move packages at Amazon's Sacramento facility

View More Video