Childhood home of Harriet Beecher Stowe for sale on eBay

In this Oct. 20, 1997 photo, Chandler Saint ponders the daunting task of restoring the attic study of the Beecher House in Litchfield, Conn. Taken apart and stored in pieces, the house where Harriet Beecher Stowe grew up is for sale on eBay, with an asking price of $400,000. Museums passed on the building, and the owner went to the online auction site after finding no takers on Craigslist. The Courant via AP Patrick Raycraft