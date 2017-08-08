Sinead O'Connor pleads for help, says she's living in motel

FILE - This is Oct. 5, 2014, file photo of Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs during the Italian State RAI TV program "Che Tempo che Fa", in Milan, Italy. O'Connor emotionally pleaded for help and opened up about her struggles with mental illness in a rambling Facebook video posted on Aug. 3, 2017. A follow-up Facebook said to be made on O’Connor’s behalf late Monday said the singer was OK. Antonio Calanni, File AP Photo