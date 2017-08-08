ECU concert postponement sees Blake Shelton bow out

The postponement of a concert at Eastern Carolina University will see its headliner Blake Shelton drop out, drawing complaints from ticket holders.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the Carolina Kickoff show was originally planned for Aug. 19, but was rescheduled last week to April 21, 2018, when Shelton couldn't play because of his commitment to "The Voice." The festival began last year as an attempt at a new tradition to kick off the fall semester.
ECU's athletics department said Sunday the decision was made by promoter Basis Entertainment.
Basis Entertainment CEO Gary DeWaard says the postponement is attributed to potential damage to the football field and concerns about other events.
Basis Entertainment has scheduled a free Aug. 19 concert featuring Big & Rich. The lineup for the April concert hasn't been released.
