Celebrities

Suspect in Georgia music club burglary dies while on bond

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 11:38 PM

ATHENS, Ga.

The suspect in a burglary at a popular music venue in Georgia has died while out on bond.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 36-year-old Michael Simpson Wilson died Thursday, two days after he was arrested after police say he tried to sell equipment stolen from the 40 Watt Club to a Guitar Center in South Carolina. Additional equipment was found at Wilson's house.

The Athens Banner-Herald reported that Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Epifanio Rodriguez said Wilson was a former subcontractor for the historic Athens club. Talent buyer Velena Vego said more than $20,000 worth of house equipment was stolen in the July 28 burglary.

Wilson had been charged with two counts of felony burglary.

An obituary in the Athens Banner-Herald did not list a cause of death.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

2017 Modstock at Graceada Park

2017 Modstock at Graceada Park 0:57

2017 Modstock at Graceada Park
Car Pulled From Modesto Canal After Crash 0:58

Car Pulled From Modesto Canal After Crash
What happens to your brain on opioids 2:44

What happens to your brain on opioids

View More Video