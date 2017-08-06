Suspect in Georgia music club burglary dies while on bond

The suspect in a burglary at a popular music venue in Georgia has died while out on bond.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 36-year-old Michael Simpson Wilson died Thursday, two days after he was arrested after police say he tried to sell equipment stolen from the 40 Watt Club to a Guitar Center in South Carolina. Additional equipment was found at Wilson's house.
The Athens Banner-Herald reported that Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Epifanio Rodriguez said Wilson was a former subcontractor for the historic Athens club. Talent buyer Velena Vego said more than $20,000 worth of house equipment was stolen in the July 28 burglary.
Wilson had been charged with two counts of felony burglary.
An obituary in the Athens Banner-Herald did not list a cause of death.
