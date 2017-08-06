Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation

FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2016, file photo, Chris Pratt, right, and Anna Faris arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Passengers"at the Village Theatre Westwood. Pratt and Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage. The actors announced their breakup on social media Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, in a joint statement confirmed by Pratt’s publicist. Photo by Jordan Strauss