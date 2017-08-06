Taylor Swift expected to testify in groping case in Denver

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2103 file photo, Taylor Swift appears at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tenn. David Mueller, a former radio host, claims in a lawsuit that he lost his job because Swift falsely accused him of groping her. Swift has countersued, alleging she's the victim of sexual assault. Mueller is seeking up to $3 million in damages at the trial that begins Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in federal court in Denver. Both sides say no settlement is in the works. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo