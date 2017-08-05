Comcast ordered to put public access shows in cable guide

The Vermont Public Utility Commission has denied a request by Comcast to be released from a requirement to post public access TV shows in its program guide.
The panel ordered Comcast to spend $3 million to improve its program guide system to allow public access TV programming to be posted. The Times Argus (http://bit.ly/2vAkoiz ) reports that Comcast is considering an appeal of the decision.
The Vermont Access Network, which represents 25 public access TV networks, applauded the decision.
Rob Chapman from the central Vermont public access TV media group in Montpelier says people can now search and find programs using Comcast's cable guide.
