Arizona owner sends private jet to help Warner's family

FILE - At left, in a Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, former NFL player and NFL Network's Kurt Warner is interviewed during a media availability on the set at NFL Network studios, in Culver City, California. At right, in an Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell smiles during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Glendale, Ariz. Warner's family made it to Canton for his Hall of Fame weekend thanks to help from Arizona Cardinals President Michael Bidwill. Bidwill sent his private jet to pick up 13 members of Warner's family who were stranded at O'Hare Airport in Chicago. The quarterback, who will be inducted into the shrine on Saturday night, Aug. 5, 2017, tweeted a thank you to his former boss for getting his relatives to Canton for the festivities.
FILE - At left, in a Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, former NFL player and NFL Network's Kurt Warner is interviewed during a media availability on the set at NFL Network studios, in Culver City, California. At right, in an Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell smiles during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Glendale, Ariz. Warner's family made it to Canton for his Hall of Fame weekend thanks to help from Arizona Cardinals President Michael Bidwill. Bidwill sent his private jet to pick up 13 members of Warner's family who were stranded at O'Hare Airport in Chicago. The quarterback, who will be inducted into the shrine on Saturday night, Aug. 5, 2017, tweeted a thank you to his former boss for getting his relatives to Canton for the festivities. File AP Photo
FILE - At left, in a Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, former NFL player and NFL Network's Kurt Warner is interviewed during a media availability on the set at NFL Network studios, in Culver City, California. At right, in an Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell smiles during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Glendale, Ariz. Warner's family made it to Canton for his Hall of Fame weekend thanks to help from Arizona Cardinals President Michael Bidwill. Bidwill sent his private jet to pick up 13 members of Warner's family who were stranded at O'Hare Airport in Chicago. The quarterback, who will be inducted into the shrine on Saturday night, Aug. 5, 2017, tweeted a thank you to his former boss for getting his relatives to Canton for the festivities. File AP Photo

Celebrities

Arizona owner sends private jet to help Warner's family

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 10:10 AM

CANTON, Ohio

Kurt Warner's family made it to Canton for his Hall of Fame weekend thanks to help from Arizona Cardinals President Michael Bidwill.

Bidwill sent his private jet to pick up 13 members of Warner's family who were stranded at O'Hare Airport in Chicago. The quarterback, who will be inducted into the shrine on Saturday night, tweeted a thank you to his former boss for getting his relatives to Canton for the festivities.

Cardinals media director Mark Dalton confirmed Bidwill's actions. Bidwill arrived in Canton on Thursday, then sent the jet to help out the Warners.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull

Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull 0:51

Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull
Watch former Modesto teacher be taken by helicopter to hospital 0:20

Watch former Modesto teacher be taken by helicopter to hospital
See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide 2:07

See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide

View More Video