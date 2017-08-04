Cornell's daughter honors father, Chester Bennington in song

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2014 file photo, Chester Bennington poses in the press room at the 25th annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas in Inglewood, Calif. The late rock singers Bennington and Chris Cornell were honored by Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter and the band OneRepublic during a moving and heartfelt live performance Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Toni Cornell and OneRepublic sang “Hallelujah” on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” The two late singers were close friends, and Bennington was the godfather to Chris Cornell’s 11-year-old son, Chris. Photo by John Shearer