Denmark prince refuses to be buried next to wife, the queen

FILE - Danish Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik arriving to Aarhus Harbour aboard the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in this file photo dated June 23, 2017. Prince Henrik announced Thursday Aug. 3, 2017, he won't be buried next to Margrethe in the specially designed sarcophagus made for them in Roskilde cathedral, where Danish royals have been buried since 1559, without giving any reason for his decision. Ritzau FILE via AP Mikkel Berg Pedersen