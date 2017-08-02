Prince Philip, 96, retires after decades of memorable gaffes

FILE - In this Thursday, June, 16, 2011 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip arrive by horse drawn carriage in the parade ring on the third day, traditionally known as Ladies Day, of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England. Britain's Prince Philip on Wednesday Aug. 2, 2017 retires from solo official duties. Over the decades he has become renowned for his stalwart support of his wife, Queen Elizabeth II. Alastair Grant, File AP Photo