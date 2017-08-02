Prince Philip, 96, to bid adieu to solo charity appearances

FILE - In this Thursday, March 30, 2017 file photo Britain's Prince Philip, in his capacity of Colonel, Grenadier Guards, chats to Sergeants from 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards in their Mess at Lille Barracks in Aldershot, England. Britain's Prince Philip on Wednesday Aug. 2, 2017 retires from solo official duties. Over the decades he has become renowned for his stalwart support of his wife, Queen Elizabeth II. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo