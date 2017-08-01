FILE- This is a Thursday, Sept. 27, 2012 file photo of British author J.K. Rowling as she poses for the photographers during photo call to unveil her new book, entitled: 'The Casual Vacancy', at the Southbank Centre in London. J.K. Rowling has apologized, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, for tweets alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy.
FILE- This is a Thursday, Sept. 27, 2012 file photo of British author J.K. Rowling as she poses for the photographers during photo call to unveil her new book, entitled: 'The Casual Vacancy', at the Southbank Centre in London. J.K. Rowling has apologized, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, for tweets alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy. Lefteris Pitarakis, File AP Photo
Celebrities

Rowling apologizes for claiming Trump ignored disabled boy

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 2:38 AM

LONDON

J.K. Rowling has apologized for tweets alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy.

The "Harry Potter" author called Trump "horrible" after seeing footage of the president appearing to ignore the child's outstretched hand during a White House event last week.

But the boy's mother, Marjorie Kelly Weer, posted on Facebook: "Trump didn't snub my son & Monty wasn't even trying to shake his hand."

Rowling, who has often criticized Trump, said she "apologized unreservedly." She tweeted Monday that "I very clearly projected my own sensitivities around the issue of disabled people being overlooked or ignored onto the images I saw."

The author has deleted her original tweets on the subject.

