Jenna Coleman: Casting a female 'Doctor Who' is 'genius'

FILE - In this July 28, 2016 file photo, actress Jenna Coleman poses for a portrait during the 2016 Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Coleman, a former “Doctor Who” companion, says casting a female as the lead of the long-running science fiction series, is “genius.” Earlier this month, Jodie Whittaker was announced as the 13th official incarnation of the galaxy-hopping Time Lord who travels in a time machine shaped like an old-fashioned British police telephone booth. Photo by Willy Sanjuan