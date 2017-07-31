Celebrities

Musicians offer reward after Georgia club burglarized

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 5:32 AM

ATHENS, Ga.

Musicians are offering a reward for information about a burglary at a popular music venue in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Sgt. Jim Schultz says the 40 Watt Club in Athens was burglarized early Friday. A talent buyer for the club, Velena Vego, says more than $20,000 worth of house equipment was stolen. Vego says the electronic equipment has the club's name engraved on it.

The nearly 40-year-old club has changed locations several times, and has been described by Rolling Stone as "legendary."

On Friday, David Lowery of Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker tweeted he would offer $5,000 for an arrest and conviction. Mike Mills of R.E.M. offered another $5,000, and Jason Isbell followed suit Saturday, bringing the pot to $15,000.

