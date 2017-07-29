Celebrated photo editor John Morris dies at 100 in Paris

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, May 2, 2014, former Life Magazine, New York Times and Washington Post picture editor John Morris poses for a photo during an interview with the Associated Press in Paris, France. The renowned picture editor who's pictorial judgement impacted on public understanding of seminal stories for decades including World War II and the Vietnam War, John G. Morris has died aged 100, Friday July 28, 2017, at a hospital near his home in Paris. Christophe Ena, FILE AP Photo