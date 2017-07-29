Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price; John Podesta, chairman of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign; Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Price; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Corey Lewandowski, former manager of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Reps. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., and Ted Lieu, D-Calif.
