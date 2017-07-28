O.J. Simpson won't be invited to USC practices, functions

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2002, file photo, University of Southern California quarterback Carson Palmer talks to O.J. Simpson after practice for the Orange Bowl in Davie, Fla. The two are winners of the Heisman trophy. USC head coach Todd Helton told reporters on July 27, 2017, that Simpson wouldn't be invited to watch practice or take part in any official functions at his alma mater this fall following his release from prison. J. Pat Carter, File AP Photo