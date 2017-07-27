Leading Disney parks 'Imagineer' Martin Sklar dies at 83

FILE - In this July 11, 2005 file photo, Martin “Marty” Sklar, Imagineering Vice Chairman and Principal Creative Executive, poses in front of a picture of Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. Sklar, one of the central figures behind Disney’s theme parks around the world, has died. Sklar had a role in the opening of every Disney park, starting with the original Disneyland in 1955. A Disney statement said he died Thursday, July 27, 2017, at his Hollywood Hills home at age 83. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo