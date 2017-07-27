Passers by look at the fire ball ride as Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stand guard at the Ohio State Fair Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The fair opened Thursday but its amusement rides remained closed one day after Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed and seven other people were injured when the thrill ride broke apart and flung people into the air.
Passers by look at the fire ball ride as Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stand guard at the Ohio State Fair Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The fair opened Thursday but its amusement rides remained closed one day after Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed and seven other people were injured when the thrill ride broke apart and flung people into the air. Jay LaPrete AP Photo
Man killed in fair thrill ride wreck joined Marines week ago

By JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press

July 27, 2017 9:43 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A high school student who was killed when a thrill ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair had just signed up with the Marines a week ago.

The 18-year-old's girlfriend was among seven who were badly injured when the Fire Ball flung riders through the air Wednesday evening.

Tyler Jarrell had just enlisted with the Marines and was set to begin basic training after his high school graduation next year.

The ride's Dutch manufacturer on Thursday told operators of the same attraction at fairs and festivals worldwide to stop using it until more is learned about what caused the malfunction.

Inspection records and state officials say the Fire Ball had been checked several times and a state permit was issued on Wednesday, the fair's opening day.

