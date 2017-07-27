"The Back Door" singer Menard dead at 85

In this July 2, 2017, photo, Cajun musician D.L. Menard sings at a tribute to him in his home town in Erath, La. Menard, whose song "The Back Door" is among the most popular in Cajun music, is dead at the age of 85. Louisiana Funeral Services and Crematory in Broussard said on its website that Menard died Thursday, July 27 at his home in Scott, Louisiana. Janet McConnaughey via AP)