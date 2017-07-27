Creator/executive producer/actress Mindy Kaling participates in the "The Mindy Project" panel during the Hulu Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Celebrities

'Mindy Project' final season promises clarity on key romance

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 8:07 PM

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.

The producers of "The Mindy Project" say the series' final season will provide some clarity on the main character's key romantic relationship.

Creator and star Mindy Kaling and executive producer Matt Warburton said Thursday at a TV critics' meeting that the show will illuminate the relationship between Mindy Lahiri and Danny Castellano (Chris Messina).

The couple's romance has continued throughout the show's past five seasons, and they have a child together.

The producers said the final season will focus on parenthood, love and careers.

Kaling said Julie Bowen will guest star on the final season as a rival mom. Warburton added that popular guest stars from throughout the series' run will return for the final season.

