Wicked good poems: Boston gets its 1st anthology of poetry

FILE - In this May 6, 2010 file photo, former U.S. poet laureate Robert Pinsky recites one of his poems on stage at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, N.J. Dozens of prominent poets will be at the Boston Public Library on Thursday evening, July 27, 2017, to read aloud from the city's first anthology of poetry ,“City of Notions." Pinsky, who teaches English and creative writing at Boston University, is among nearly 60 contributors to the anthology. Mel Evans, File AP Photo