Colson Whitehead, Arundhati Roy among Man Booker contenders

FILE - In this Monday, June 12, 2017 file photo Indian novelist Arundhati Roy presents her book "The Ministry of Utmost Happiness" at the Parco della Musica Auditorium in Rome. American authors Paul Auster and Colson Whitehead are among 13 contenders for the prestigious Man Booker Prize for fiction. The list also includes a previous winner, India's Arundhati Roy. Giorgio OnoratiANSA via AP, File)