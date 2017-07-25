British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson tours construction work underway at the Sydney Opera House, in Sydney, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Johnson is in Sydney to attend AUKMIN, the annual meeting of the countries' foreign and defense ministers.
UK's Boris Johnson tours Sydney Opera House before meetings

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 10:15 PM

SYDNEY

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson toured the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday ahead of high-level bilateral security talks with Australian officials.

The former London mayor and New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian were shown ongoing upgrades to the opera house's Joan Sutherland Theatre that are being undertaken by British company Laing O'Rourke.

Johnson described Sydney as "an unbelievable, mind-blowingly beautiful city."

"It's not over until the fat lady sings," Johnson joked while asking how long the Opera House upgrade would take.

Wednesday's tour was to be followed by a bilateral meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

On Thursday, Johnson and Bishop will be joined by British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon and Australian Defense Minister Maris Payne for annual talks.

Australian officials said Thursday's meeting would focus on counterterrorism, Europe's future and the threat posed by North Korea, as well as British and Australian military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Johnson arrived in Sydney on Tuesday after visits to Japan and New Zealand.

