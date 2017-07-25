'Wonder Woman 2' sets December 2019 release date

FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Gal Gadot arrives at the world premiere of "Wonder Woman" in Los Angeles. Wonder Woman 2” is set to storm theaters on December 13, 2019. Warner Bros. announced the date late Tuesday, July 25. “Wonder Woman” star Gadot is set to reprise her role as Diana of Themyscira, but a director has yet to be set. Patty Jenkins is still in negotiations for the job. Photo by Jordan Strauss