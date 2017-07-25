Artist uses Iraq refugees, war veterans in radio project

FILE - In this March 21, 2017, file photo, Iraqi- American artist Michael Rakowitz poses for the media at the National Gallery in London. Rakowitz, is launching a 10-part radio broadcast that features voices of Philadelphia-area Iraqi refugees, Iraq war veterans and Bahjat Abdulwahed, the so-called "Walter Cronkite of Iraq" recalling their memories of the culturally rich nation. "Radio Silence" kicks off on July 29 with a live broadcast performance on Independence Mall in Philadelphia. Alastair Grant, File AP Photo