FILE - In this July 11, 2015 file photo, Matt Groening attends "The Simpsons" panel during Comic-Con International in San Diego.Netflix says it has ordered an adult animated comedy from Matt Groening, mastermind of “The Simpsons.” “Disenchantment” will take place in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, which is populated by hard-drinking princess Bean, her elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci. Photo by Tonya Wise

Celebrities

New series from 'The Simpsons' Matt Groening set for Netflix

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 9:43 AM

NEW YORK

Netflix says it has ordered an adult animated comedy from "The Simpsons" mastermind Matt Groening.

"Disenchantment" will take place in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, which is populated by hard-drinking princess Bean, her elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci.

The series will feature the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson ("Broad City"), Nat Faxon ("Friends from College") and Eric Andre ("The Eric Andre Show"). Netflix has ordered 20 episodes of the new series, which will premiere next year.

Groening says "Disenchantment" will focus on "how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots." Along with "The Simpsons," which this fall begins its 29th season on Fox, he was a creator of the animated series "Futurama."

