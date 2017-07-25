CAPTION CORRECTS THE NAME - Arsenal's Mohamed El Neny, left, tackles Chelsea's Kenedy during the second half of their friendly soccer match in Beijing, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0.
CAPTION CORRECTS THE NAME - Arsenal's Mohamed El Neny, left, tackles Chelsea's Kenedy during the second half of their friendly soccer match in Beijing, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo
CAPTION CORRECTS THE NAME - Arsenal's Mohamed El Neny, left, tackles Chelsea's Kenedy during the second half of their friendly soccer match in Beijing, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo

Celebrities

Chelsea sends Kenedy home from Asia after offensive posts

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 5:05 AM

LONDON

Chelsea has sent Brazilian defender Kenedy home from its Asian tour after he made offensive comments about China on social media.

Kenedy and Chelsea previously issued apologies for the comments made ahead of Chelsea's 3-0 friendly win over Arsenal in Beijing on Sunday.

The since-deleted messages featured a profanity relating to China and a message mocking a security guard he photographed. The 21-year-old was "strongly reprimanded and disciplined," Chelsea said Sunday.

Chelsea is now in Singapore ahead of friendlies against Bayern Munich on Tuesday and Inter Milan on Saturday.

Kenedy was sent to Watford on loan last season, where he played just one Premier League game, in part due to a knee injury. He then made another league appearance for Chelsea after the loan was cut short.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man dies after falling into MID canal in central Modesto

Man dies after falling into MID canal in central Modesto 0:28

Man dies after falling into MID canal in central Modesto
Bispo sisters guide Mavericks at MVSL championships 2:05

Bispo sisters guide Mavericks at MVSL championships
See Dennis Quaid rock out at the Stanislaus County Fair 1:34

See Dennis Quaid rock out at the Stanislaus County Fair

View More Video