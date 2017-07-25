Backstreet Boys, Florida Georgia Line back together on CMT

FILE - In this April 2, 2017 file photo, Tyler Hubbard, from right, and Brian Kelley, third from left, of Florida Georgia Line, and from left, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson, of Backstreet Boys, perform at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. Backstreet Boys got their first hit country song this year on a collaboration with country duo Florida Georgia Line and now the two powerhouse acts are teaming up for a “CMT Crossroads” episode airing Aug. 30. Photo by Chris Pizzello